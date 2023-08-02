Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hananui Aquaculture Project Fast-track Consent Declined

Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 11:40 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

An independent panel has declined consent to construct and operate an open ocean salmon farm off the north-eastern coast of Stewart Island/Rakiura.

Ngāi Tahu Seafood Resources Limited made the application under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The company applied to develop an area of approximately 2,500 hectares off the north-eastern coast of Stewart Island/Rakiura for finfish (salmon) farming.

The decision comes 164 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide advice and administrative support for the panel convener, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

Read the Hananui Aquaculture project decision

More about Fast-track consenting

