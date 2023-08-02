Police Arrest Six Following Aggravated Robbery In Whangārei
Whangārei Police have quickly taken six people into
custody following an
aggravated robbery this afternoon.
The incident unfolded at around 3.47pm,
when the group of offenders entered a
jewellery store on Cameron Street.
Whangārei Area Commander, Inspector
Maria Nordstrom says the group arrived
in a stolen vehicle.
“The offenders were brandishing weapons
when carrying out the aggravated
robbery before fleeing in the vehicle.
“Two people have been assaulted
during the course of this brazen incident,
and while injuries are not serious they are being provided treatment.”
Police quickly deployed to the area and
began to make enquiries to locate
this vehicle, Inspector Nordstrom says.
“I would like to acknowledge the
work carried out by Whangārei staff, who
quickly located this group in the nearby area and have taken them into
custody.
“Our investigation is still in the
very early stages and we are still
establishing what has been taken during the incident. However, we can confirm
some jewellery has been recovered.”
Police anticipate charges to be laid in
due course. Offending against
businesses continues to be taken seriously.
“The public can be reassured we are
continuing to hold offenders to account
for this sort of offending, and in this case we have taken the group into
custody quickly,” Inspector Nordstrom says.
“This incident unfolded at a busy time in our
CBD. The brazen violence is
unacceptable and has no place in our communities.”
Police will be in a position to
confirm charges and further details about
those arrested at a later stage.