Police Arrest Six Following Aggravated Robbery In Whangārei

Whangārei Police have quickly taken six people into custody following an

aggravated robbery this afternoon.

The incident unfolded at around 3.47pm, when the group of offenders entered a

jewellery store on Cameron Street.

Whangārei Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom says the group arrived

in a stolen vehicle.

“The offenders were brandishing weapons when carrying out the aggravated

robbery before fleeing in the vehicle.

“Two people have been assaulted during the course of this brazen incident,

and while injuries are not serious they are being provided treatment.”

Police quickly deployed to the area and began to make enquiries to locate

this vehicle, Inspector Nordstrom says.

“I would like to acknowledge the work carried out by Whangārei staff, who

quickly located this group in the nearby area and have taken them into

custody.

“Our investigation is still in the very early stages and we are still

establishing what has been taken during the incident. However, we can confirm

some jewellery has been recovered.”

Police anticipate charges to be laid in due course. Offending against

businesses continues to be taken seriously.

“The public can be reassured we are continuing to hold offenders to account

for this sort of offending, and in this case we have taken the group into

custody quickly,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

“This incident unfolded at a busy time in our CBD. The brazen violence is

unacceptable and has no place in our communities.”

Police will be in a position to confirm charges and further details about

those arrested at a later stage.

© Scoop Media

