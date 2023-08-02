Rescue Helicopter Transport Man After A Serious Rural Chainsaw Accident

A busy day of tree felling turned into a horrifying ordeal when an unfortunate incident involving a chainsaw left Keith severely injured. Keith and a group of his friends were felling large pine trees when tragedy struck. As the group worked through the wood, Keith's friend experienced a sudden kickback from the chainsaw, causing it to swing out and strike Keith, who was unfortunately in its path.

“The blade of the chainsaw hit Keith’s left upper arm, severing a main artery and nerves.” says Kay, Keith’s wife.

Reacting quickly, Keith’s friends grabbed the insulation tape that Keith always carried with him for such emergencies. They applied pressure to his wound, attempting to stem the bleeding caused by the severed artery.

Meanwhile, a bystander called emergency services and it was determined that due to the severity of Keith’s injury, the best way for him to get the help he needed was by air transport. The rescue helicopter was dispatched soon after.

“Emergency services arrived at the scene and quickly administered painkillers. Keith doesn't remember hearing the chopper coming in to land, and I was enroute in the car with a friend when I saw the rescue helicopter come in,” said Kay.

Once Kay got near the scene where Keith was lying down the bank up against some small trees, she saw one of the rescue helicopter crew with a shovel, digging steps out of the dirt bank so they could carry the stretcher up from the lake's edge and get Keith to the rescue helicopter.

“That really moved me,” said Kay.

Once the rescue helicopter crew stabilised Keith for flight, Kay was able to travel to hospital with him in the rescue helicopter. The crew provided medical assistance during the short 20-minute helicopter ride, which would have taken close to an hour and a half by road.

“The crew were very kind and caring towards both Keith and I. The rescue helicopter crewman remained with me right up until Keith was taken through to the operating theatre, and ensured I was shown to the whanau room at E.D to wait for family to arrive. They were all so sensitive to my needs and fears.” Kay said.

Since the accident, Keith’s recovery journey has been ongoing. Thanks to the expertise of a team of Vascular and Plastic Surgeons who operated on him immediately upon arrival at the hospital, his arm was saved. Keith has since undergone three additional surgeries to address issues with his hand. Keith continues physiotherapy treatments on a fortnightly basis.

“This experience has profoundly changed Keith’s life. But the work carried out by the rescue helicopter service is nothing short of remarkable. If the chopper hadn't been there that day, Keith may not have survived...or he may have lost his arm altogether.” Said Kay.

“We both can't thank the rescue helicopter crew and service enough. They are amazing people, our saviours in the skies. True heroes!” says a very grateful Kay.

Accidents or emergency situations can happen anywhere, anytime. It’s what happens next that matters. The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter is a charity. It's only because of legendary Kiwis like you, that we can take to the skies at a moment's notice - to save lives. Donate today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/aerocool-rescue-helicopter/rural-supporters

