Update: Delays Following Crash, SH29, Kaimai Range - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 2 August 2023, 7:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The crash reported on State Highway 29 over the Kaimai
Range has been cleared
and traffic is flowing
freely.
The crash reported at 4.20pm involved two
vehicles. No injuries
are
reported.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
In late July, Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation from Party President John Tamihere who stood unsuccessfully in the 2020 election as their candidate for Tamaki Makauru. The NZ Herald's Matt Nippert has recently run a number of stories explaining how a Charities Service investigation into the Waipareira Trust found hundreds of thousands of dollars of political donations via Tamihere had breached the Charities Act. More