Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Review Of NPDC’s Internal Operations

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 6:23 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

The New Plymouth District Council’s internal operations are under review, with a focus on transformative change.

Chief Executive Gareth Green said the Council’s staff were informed of the review today, and staff consultation would start this month.

The decision for a review of the organisation’s internal operations and structure had become clear since Mr Green started at NPDC in March 2023; in that time identifying the need for greater efficiencies, cost savings and process improvements.

“Since my appointment, I’ve been tasked with ensuring that our organisation is fit-for-purpose, with the right resources, skills, and means to get the job done - delivering a programme of work that cements New Plymouth as a lifestyle capital.”

It had become clear through internal and external feedback that there was a disconnect between the organisation’s structure, its work priorities, strategic delivery, accountability, and collaboration. This was affecting some programmes of work from being delivered successfully on behalf of the community, and to align with the Council’s Long-Term Plan, Mr Green said.

“I know we need to develop a stronger sense of kotahitanga – working together as one, across all our activities. To help with this, we all need to understand our ‘why’ – the purpose that underlies who we are, and what we do. There is a need for transformative change across all levels of the organisation, if we are to succeed, and this is recognised among many of the staff,” he said.

The review aims to improve the organisation's structure and way of working, delivering better outcomes for the community, and aligning more closely with the Council’s overall vision and priorities for New Plymouth district.

“I am focused on implementing positive changes based on findings from the review. This is an organisation with great people, serving a vibrant community and district. We love what we do and have built a district that is blessed with wonderful community assets, to the extent that we are the envy of many around the country.”

At present there are 655 FTE (full time equivalent) staff at NPDC across the entire organisation.

The organisational review is in the initial stages and principally focuses the top two tiers which are predominately leadership and management; looking at a move from 49 to 36 FTE’s. This may change following the consultation period.

Any staff affected would be the first to know. Outcomes of the review will be implemented across September and October.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Donation Watch: Te Pāti Māori Gets Cash Injections from Tamihere

In late July, Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation from Party President John Tamihere who stood unsuccessfully in the 2020 election as their candidate for Tamaki Makauru. The NZ Herald's Matt Nippert has recently run a number of stories explaining how a Charities Service investigation into the Waipareira Trust found hundreds of thousands of dollars of political donations via Tamihere had breached the Charities Act. More


 
 
Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

ALSO:


Government: Historic Pay Offer To Secondary Teachers

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has announced the Government will support the Independent Arbitration Panel’s recommendation to increase secondary teachers’ base salaries by 14.5% by December 2024 - “We are absolutely committed to investing in our teachers to attract and retain the best to teach our young people and set them up to succeed and have a life full of choices." More


Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: National’s C20th Transport Policy & Labour's Woes

In justifying its multi-squillion dollar, ten years in the making, four lane highway linking Whangarei to Tauranga, National did what it always does when climate change gets in the way of business as usual. It waved its hands around and said science will somehow fix it, eventually ... More


National Party: Transport Plan Will Drive Prosperity

Christopher Luxon claims a National government will build key transport connections around the country, slashing congestion, unlocking housing growth, boosting productivity, and lifting incomes. More

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 