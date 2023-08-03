Update: Mount Holdsworth search continues

The search is resuming today for a man reported missing in the Mount Holdsworth area.

Michael MacGregor was last seen at the Rocky Lookout around 12:20pm on Monday.

Today's search will be localised around the Atiwhakatu Stream and Lower Holdsworth area.

Several LandSAR volunteer teams are aiding the Police-led search and rescue operation, and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications volunteers are providing support.

Weather conditions in the area continue to be challenging.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter with thermal imaging has been deployed and a drone may be used – however these are both weather-dependent.

An appeal to the public for information that would assist Police has had a great response, and Police are very grateful to all who came forward.

However, we'd still welcome anyone who may have seen Michael or who has information to call Police on 111, quoting event number P055522968.

