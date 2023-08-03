Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Dry July Achieves Magic $10 Million Milestone For Kiwis Affected By Cancer

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 10:40 am
Press Release: Dry July

Dry July New Zealand Trust is celebrating one of its driest Julys on record as thousands of New Zealanders complete the 31-day sobriety challenge, which this year culminates in an outstanding fundraising achievement of over $1 million for those affected by cancer.

This remarkable milestone stands among the highest fundraising totals in the campaign's 11-year history in Aotearoa, and brings the total funds raised since 2012 to over $10 million.

As part of this year’s challenge, Dry July has inspired 8,000 Kiwis to abstain from alcohol. The funds raised are an invaluable resource to those facing cancer in Aotearoa.

Three local charities will benefit from this year’s donations: Prostate Cancer Foundation of New Zealand, Look Good Feel Better, and PINC & STEEL Cancer Rehab Foundation of New Zealand.

Each of these organisations plays a vital role in enhancing the lives of New Zealanders facing cancer, by offering practical services that address the physical and emotional toll of the disease.

Dry July New Zealand spokesperson and Look Good Feel Better General Manager Clare O’Higgins says she is blown away by the support Kiwis throw behind the campaign year on year.

“To think over $10 million has been by Dry July these past 11 years is mind boggling,” she says. “We are so grateful for the dedicated participants who were able to make it to the end of July this year, and to the donors for their generosity during what can only be described as a challenging time for many.”

“To the friends, family and workmates who have generously donated, we say thank you! To exceed $1 million in funds means this is one of the largest Dry July campaigns in New Zealand to date,” she says.

“Whether it’s emotional support, information or practical advice and guidance, these services can make a difficult time, a little easier for Kiwis affected by cancer.”

Thanks to this year’s funds, Prostate Cancer Foundation of NZ will retain its specialist service provider to respond to the pressing need for mental health services, as well as its Pros-FIT exercise classes for men.

PINC & STEEL will continue to deliver cancer rehabilitation services to hundreds of New Zealanders who need support in their recovery from cancer treatment.

Look Good Feel Better will continue to allow more Kiwis to access online classes that help both men and women with cancer to feel a little bit more like themselves through practical support.

Dry July stands as a powerful movement that not only benefits personal health but also bridges the gap in cancer support services, ensuring that no New Zealander fights this disease alone. By committing to Dry July, participants show empathy for Kiwis living with cancer and provide them with a new lease on life through these transformative programs.

Dry July 2023 donations will remain open throughout August. For those interested in contributing, visit www.dryjuly.co.nz to make a lasting impact.

