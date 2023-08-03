Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Arrest Half A Dozen Overnight, Stolen Vehicles Recovered

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 11:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Six arrests were made in Auckland overnight in relation to stolen vehicles travelling across the region.

A range of Police resources were all utilised in making the arrests in the early hours.

The first vehicle came to Police attention travelling on Highbrook Drive at around 1.40am.

Assistant Commissioner Sam Hoyle says Police were deployed into the area and located the stolen vehicle.

“The driver fled at speed upon seeing our staff arrive. The Police Eagle helicopter had also deployed and continued to observe the vehicle’s movements.

“It travelled into the Ōtara area, where a passenger exited and the vehicle was abandoned.”

Police took both the driver, a 35-year-old man, and the 32-year-old female passenger into custody.

Meanwhile, in Auckland City, another stolen vehicle was sighted in Eden Terrace at 3.20am.

Eagle again deployed and continued to monitor the vehicle’s movements towards the South-Western Motorway, Assistant Commissioner Hoyle says.

“The vehicle lost control trying to avoid spikes on the Maioro Street onramp, before continuing south.

“Eagle continued to observe the vehicle drive erratically on the Southern Motorway. Spikes were successfully deployed on multiple occasions in Takanini and Hill Road.”

Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop in Clover Park. Two men, aged 32 and 33, were arrested at the scene.

Police later responded to a report of a crash on the North-Western Motorway on west-bound lanes passed St Lukes at around 4.30am.

Three people were seen running away from the vehicle, which was stolen.

“A dog unit deployed to the scene and they carried out extensive enquiries to locate this group,” Assistant Commissioner Hoyle says.

“After a lengthy period of tracking, the dog handler located two male offenders and took them into custody near Mt Albert.

Charges are pending for the pair, aged 15 and 18.

“I would like to acknowledge the work by the range of staff from across Tāmaki Makaurau involved in holding these offenders to account,” Assistant Commissioner Hoyle says.

“A range of Police staff were involved in these incidents including our frontline staff, road policing, Eagle helicopter and dog handlers.”

© Scoop Media

