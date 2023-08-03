Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Government Commitment Is Essential In Responding To Ministerial Inquiry

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Reducing risk and strengthening resilience were outlined as key phases in the Government’s response to recommendations by the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use (MILU).

Minister of Forestry Peeni Henare was in town for the announcement at the Emerald Hotel this morning.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz thanked the Minister for his support, saying the commitment of central government in responding to the issues our region faces, and supporting the recovery of Tairāwhiti, is essential.

The MILU report highlighted the urgent need for action and unity to reduce risks in the immediate future and strengthen resilience to future extreme weather events.

“Our region has suffered its fair share of adverse weather events, with nine significant storms resulting in five local states of emergency since June 2021.

“Dealing with Civil Defence emergencies is not new to us, however the heartbreak caused by the destruction to our waterways, beaches, and property from woody debris, slash, and sediment is intolerable.”

Council supported Te Mana Taiao and the now 12,000-strong community petition seeking an independent review, and actively collaborated to support the process undertaken by the independent panel.

Mayor Stoltz emphasised that the Council firmly supports several findings in the report, including strengthening land use rules to manage activities in areas with extreme erosion, conducting flood capacity assessments, and halting clear-fell harvesting.

“As we move forward, we recognise addressing these challenges requires collective efforts and collaboration among mana whenua, industry and central government.

“Council has already taken significant steps to protect our environment and community by investing significantly in Resource Management Act (RMA) functions, overhauling the Tairāwhiti Resource Management Plan (TRMP), increasing monitoring and enforcement efforts, and successfully prosecuting forestry companies,” she says.

“We have also secured government investment to remove debris from our land, as well as established a taskforce to address poor practices.

“Central government support and commitment are essential as we recognise Council alone does not have the regulatory levers and financial capacity to deliver everything required to recover and preserve our taonga for future generations.

“It’s important all parties play a role, as our region's future resilience depends on the collaboration of all parties. We stand ready to work tirelessly to ensure that Tairāwhiti remains a safe and sustainable place for all.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What China’s Current Economic Woes Signal For Us


For 99% of the time, our worries about China revolve around the military and diplomatic threat that Beijing allegedly poses to New Zealand and to other nations in the Pacific. Stoking those fears is very much in the business interests of the military-industrial complex that sells us our very expensive military weapons. In reality though… When compared to the US and its allies, China is a third rate military power, with precious little ability to project military force beyond its borders. More

Donation Watch: Te Pāti Māori Get Late July Cash Injection


Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation via John Tamihere in late July 2023. John Tamihere is Te Pāti Māori’s current President and stood unsuccesfully in the 2020 general election as the Te Pāti Māori candidate for Tamaki Makauru. More


 
 
Shine Collective: Horror Australian Case Reinforces Need To Protect NZ Children

The case of a former childcare worker in Australia charged with abusing 91 children over 15 years has shocked and horrified authorities and the public alike. NZ child protection advocate Child Matters says Kiwis need to understand that a similar case could happen on this side of the Tasman. More


Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

ALSO:


Government: Historic Pay Offer To Secondary Teachers

Education Minister Jan Tinetti has announced the Government will support the Independent Arbitration Panel’s recommendation to increase secondary teachers’ base salaries by 14.5% by December 2024 - “We are absolutely committed to investing in our teachers to attract and retain the best to teach our young people and set them up to succeed and have a life full of choices." More

Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three


CTU: Billions Missing To Deliver National Party Promises

The Council of Trade Unions has released costings showing a funding shortfall of between $3.3-5.2B in National’s tax & spending plans. The true gap is likely to be even larger, as many of its publicly stated policy commitments were either uncosted or too vague to be included in the analysis. More

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: National’s C20th Transport Policy & Labour's Woes

In justifying its multi-squillion dollar, ten years in the making, four lane highway linking Whangarei to Tauranga, National did what it always does when climate change gets in the way of business as usual. It waved its hands around and said science will somehow fix it, eventually ... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 