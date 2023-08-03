Arrest Made Following Suspected Arson, South Taranaki

Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Russ, South Taranaki Response

Manager:

Police have arrested a man following a suspected arson at Kapuni Hall, South

Taranaki, this morning.

The quick response by local Police officers to the information received by a

member of the community led Police to identify and arrest the man.

The 47-year-old man has been remanded in custody due to reappear in Hawera

District Court 8 August, on one charge of arson.

Police would like to thank the member of the community, and attending

emergency services.

If you saw anything of note in the area around Skeet Road and Manaia Road

between 5.00 - 9.00am this morning please contact Police on 105 or make a

report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1].

Please reference file number 230803/0921.

