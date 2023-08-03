Arrest Made Following Suspected Arson, South Taranaki
Thursday, 3 August 2023, 6:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Russ, South Taranaki
Response
Manager:
Police have arrested a man
following a suspected arson at Kapuni Hall,
South
Taranaki, this morning.
The quick response by
local Police officers to the information received by
a
member of the community led Police to identify and
arrest the man.
The 47-year-old man has been remanded
in custody due to reappear in Hawera
District Court 8
August, on one charge of arson.
Police would like to
thank the member of the community, and
attending
emergency services.
If you saw anything
of note in the area around Skeet Road and Manaia
Road
between 5.00 - 9.00am this morning please contact
Police on 105 or make a
report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
[1].
Please reference file number
230803/0921.
