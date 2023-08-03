Name Release – Fatal Train Incident, Mount Maunganui

Police are now in a position to release the name of the young person who died

following an incident involving a train and a cyclist in Mount Maunganui on

Monday 31 July.

She was Jorga-Ray Smith, 11, of Mount Maunganui.

Police extend our sympathies to her loved ones.

Her death has been referred to the Coroner.

