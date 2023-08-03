Name Release – Fatal Train Incident, Mount Maunganui
Thursday, 3 August 2023, 8:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
young person who died
following an incident involving a
train and a cyclist in Mount Maunganui on
Monday 31
July.
She was Jorga-Ray Smith, 11, of Mount
Maunganui.
Police extend our sympathies to her loved
ones.
Her death has been referred to the
Coroner.
