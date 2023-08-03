Witnesses Sought Following Hit And Run, Upper Hutt

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after the death of a pedestrian in a hit-and-run incident earlier this week.

About 7am on Tuesday 1 August, a pedestrian was struck by a southbound vehicle on Eastern Hutt Road, Lower Hutt.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop following the crash, and left the scene, continuing south.

Police's investigation into the incident continues, and the vehicle involved in the incident has now been recovered.

Our enquiries are now focussed on locating the driver of the vehicle.

We'd like to speak to anyone that saw a Red 2002 Toyota Corolla hatchback, registration AYM387 travelling in the Upper Hutt area around that time.

Specifically we are focused on the area between Z Trentham Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, and outside Pomare Rail Station on Eastern Hutt Road, Lower Hutt, between the hours of 6.50am and 7.05am.

We would also like to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that may show this vehicle.

If you have information about this vehicle or its driver that morning, please also get in touch.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file 230801/2095, or make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using "Update Report".

You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

