Ongoing appeal for information in Tom Phillips case
Friday, 4 August 2023, 10:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato Police:
Waikato
Police have received a number of tips from the public
following yesterday’s appeal for sightings of a ute linked
to missing man Tom Phillips.
One of these was a
sighting of Tom himself at Bunnings South on Kahikatea
Drive, early in the afternoon on Wednesday.
The stolen
2003 bronze-coloured Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute believed to
have been driven by Tom was seen in Pokuru near Te Awamutu,
in Te Rapa, and in Kawhia on three separate occasions on
Wednesday.
Tom has also been disguising his
appearance, such as in the attached photograph of him at
Bunnings in Te Rapa, wearing a face mask.
Police
continue to urge the public to report sightings of this
vehicle, as it is the best chance we have to locate Tom and
his three children and ensure their welfare.
We are
following up on information received.
We are also
appealing directly to those in the community who may be
helping Tom and the children, to do the right thing and come
forward.
Anyone who may have seen the Toyota ute
anywhere in the Waikato area over the last few days is asked
to please come forward to Police on 111, referencing file
number
211218/5611.
