Ongoing appeal for information in Tom Phillips case

Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato Police:

Waikato Police have received a number of tips from the public following yesterday’s appeal for sightings of a ute linked to missing man Tom Phillips.

One of these was a sighting of Tom himself at Bunnings South on Kahikatea Drive, early in the afternoon on Wednesday.

The stolen 2003 bronze-coloured Toyota Hilux flat-deck ute believed to have been driven by Tom was seen in Pokuru near Te Awamutu, in Te Rapa, and in Kawhia on three separate occasions on Wednesday.

Tom has also been disguising his appearance, such as in the attached photograph of him at Bunnings in Te Rapa, wearing a face mask.

Police continue to urge the public to report sightings of this vehicle, as it is the best chance we have to locate Tom and his three children and ensure their welfare.

We are following up on information received.

We are also appealing directly to those in the community who may be helping Tom and the children, to do the right thing and come forward.

Anyone who may have seen the Toyota ute anywhere in the Waikato area over the last few days is asked to please come forward to Police on 111, referencing file number 211218/5611.



