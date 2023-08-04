Warrant To Arrest Issued In Fatal Hit-and-run
Friday, 4 August 2023, 12:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police now have a warrant to arrest a man in relation to
the fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred outside Pomare
train station on Tuesday morning.
Chad Reuben Arene Clark,
age 35, is considered dangerous and should not be
approached.
If you have information on where Clark may
be, or have seen him, please call 105 and quote file
230801/2095.
You can also make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using "Update Report", or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously
on 0800 555 111.
If you see him now, call
111.
Police would still like to speak with anyone who
saw a red 2002 Toyota Corolla hatchback, registration
AYM387, travelling in the Upper Hutt area around 7am on
Tuesday, who has not already come
forward.
