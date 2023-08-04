Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Warrant To Arrest Issued In Fatal Hit-and-run

Friday, 4 August 2023, 12:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police now have a warrant to arrest a man in relation to the fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred outside Pomare train station on Tuesday morning.

Chad Reuben Arene Clark, age 35, is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have information on where Clark may be, or have seen him, please call 105 and quote file 230801/2095.

You can also make a report online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using "Update Report", or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you see him now, call 111.

Police would still like to speak with anyone who saw a red 2002 Toyota Corolla hatchback, registration AYM387, travelling in the Upper Hutt area around 7am on Tuesday, who has not already come forward.

