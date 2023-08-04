Be Part Of The Solution – Community Beach Clean-up This Sunday
Friday, 4 August 2023, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
This Sunday between 9am and noon there’s a community
beach clean-up along the ‘Mad Mile’ on Centennial Marine
Drive.
Gloves and rubbish bags will be provided for
everyone who turns up, and there’s a free sausage sizzle
after the event to say thank you.
The community beach
clean-up is being run by Waste Management in collaboration
with Gisborne District Council.
Waste Management will
provide skip bins along the beach to dump the rubbish in,
and someone will also go around on a motorbike to collect
the rubbish.
Meet at the first carpark along
Centennial Marine Drive, opposite Pacific
Street.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
ACT Leader David Seymour’s fake mask of being a cheerful chappie that likes the odd twerk slipped completely in early August. Interviewed by the Platform’s Sean Plunket, Seymour revealed that, rather being the friendly face of neo-liberal, Roger Douglas revival politics, he is in fact quite a tetchy individual. After telling Plunket he was getting his "hair on fire" in one of a number of angry exchanges, Seymour launched into a lengthy diatribe against Winston Peters.