Arrests Made Following Warrants In Tairawhiti

Friday, 4 August 2023, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police have arrested five people over the last week after executing two search warrants at an address in Wairoa, as part of an ongoing focus on reducing gang harm in Eastern District.

The two search warrants at the same property on Frasertown Road were conducted on Tuesday 1 August and Thursday 3 August.

A 32-year-old patched gang member has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of cannabis. He is due to appear in Gisborne District Court today, Friday 4 August.

A 26-year-old patched gang member, has been charged with failing to stop for Police after fleeing in a vehicle from another address. He is due to appear in court at a later date.

Two patched gang members, aged 22 and 20, have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, along with unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of cannabis. They are due to appear in Wairoa District Court today, Friday 4 August.

A 27-year-old woman was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant and will appear in court in due course.

Police have seized two sawn off shotguns one loaded, an imitation pistol, .22 ammunition, cannabis, and a significant amount of cash from the address.

We hope that these arrests assure the community that Tairawhiti Police are committed to disrupting unlawful activity by gangs in the community.

Police encourage anyone with information about illegal activity taking place in their community to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

If there is immediate risk to life or property, call 111.

