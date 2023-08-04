Update: Tom Phillips Case
Friday, 4 August 2023, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The bronze Toyota Hilux ute being sought in relation to
missing man Tom Phillips has been located.
Police
would like to thank the public for their ongoing support and
information provided.
Police deployed following
information received around 11am today from a member of the
public, who saw the Toyota Hilux just off Marokopa Road in
Te Anga.
The Police Eagle helicopter was also
utilised.
At this time neither Tom nor the children
have been located.
Police continue to ask anyone with
information to please come forward to Police on 111,
referencing file number
211218/5611.
