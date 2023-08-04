Update: Tom Phillips Case

The bronze Toyota Hilux ute being sought in relation to missing man Tom Phillips has been located.

Police would like to thank the public for their ongoing support and information provided.

Police deployed following information received around 11am today from a member of the public, who saw the Toyota Hilux just off Marokopa Road in Te Anga.

The Police Eagle helicopter was also utilised.

At this time neither Tom nor the children have been located.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to please come forward to Police on 111, referencing file number 211218/5611.

