Rates Arrears Call
Friday, 4 August 2023, 3:03 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council
We've just been advised of someone being targeted with a
fake call from someone claiming they are from Timaru
District Council saying you are in rates
arrears.
Please ignore this call, and if in doubt
please call our customer services team on 03 687
7200.
If you are in rates arrears we always send a
letter first, we never cold call any
customers.
