Saints All Male Choir Bringing Peace, Love And Music

Peace, Love and Music is exactly what we need.

Saints All Male Choir’s all-star show is hitting the stage at Ascot Park Hotel in Invercargill on August 12 for their massive annual fundraiser.

The Invercargill-based choir has been singing for nine years at everything from fundraisers, to Santa Parades, Christmas shows, the entertainment awards and rest home tours. The choir fundraisers support children, who might otherwise not have been able to afford it, to take part in music lessons.

Dean Addie, a Saints founding member, said the 60s and 70s themed songs were coming together brilliantly, and the audience was going to be treated to a spectacular night of entertainment - with MC Jack King running the show in-between acts.

But the Peace Love and Music show is more than a bunch a middle-aged blokes singing their hearts out under the expert eye of choirmaster Jo Ward.

The backing band for the evening, The Band With No Name, features Southland music legends Chris Chilton, Matt Ward, Andy Doherty and Scott Calvert.

Top Southland bands The Yardmen and Hoodaki will be smashing out a few bangers while the line-up of individual acts is a true who’s who of Southland entertainment.

Cheryl Anderson, Holly Muirhead, Kylie McGinnis, Bonnie Turner, Jo Ward, Andy Doherty, Lindsay Moffatt, (Saints’ own) Brian Dennis, Ryan Isaacs, Daniel Monteath and Luke Thomas will have everyone up on their feet.

After show band, The Imposters, will keep the music pumping into the early hours.

A few tickets are still left but there won’t be door sales on the night. Get in touch with The Ascot Park Hotel for ticket details - tickets are $50 or $500 for a table of 10.

The doors open at 7pm and the show gets underway at 7.30pm

