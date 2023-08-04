Crash At Papatawa Tararua District - Road Closed

Police are currenltly attending reports of a three-car vehicle crash which occurred at about 3.38pm on Napier Road, Papatawa, in the Tararua District.

One person has serious injuries and six people have moderate injuries.

A helicopter is en route for transport.

The road is closed between Woodville and Danniverke while emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

