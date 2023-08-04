Update: Serious Crash, Taitā
Friday, 4 August 2023, 6:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has now been charged following the fatal crash in
Taitā on Tuesday.
The 35-year-old man was arrested
without incident in Hunterville this afternoon.
He is
due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court
tomorrow charged with driving dangerously causing death and
failing to
stop.
