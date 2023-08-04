Police Increase Visibility In Auckland’s CBD

Attributed to Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel, Relieving Auckland City District Commander.

Police will remain highly visible across the central city and additional staffing has been brought in.

As we head into the weekend and over the coming weeks, Police remain focused on ensuring people are safe and feel safe coming into the city.

We acknowledge recent incidents will be alarming for those who live, work, or come into the city to visit.

Our beat and frontline staff continue to be focussed on being present in our community while deploying from our patrol base on Federal Street and the Auckland City Police Hub.

The additional staffing to support our deployment, following last night’s shooting on Queen Street has come from across Tāmaki Makaurau to increase our presence and to prevent crime.

It is always concerning for Police when people chose to employ violence so brazenly. We have no tolerance for this or other unlawful activity occurring in our communities.

We are conscious the weekends bring in additional visitors to our city centre for nightlife and other events.

Police encourage those people coming into the city for leisure and nightlife to exercise common sense, particularly if they are drinking alcohol.

Ensure you are looking out for your friends and have a plan to get home safely, like a sober driver or using a rideshare app.

Police will also continue to work with our partners in the hospitality sector and other agencies that support our work in the city.

If anyone finds themselves in a situation where they feel unsafe or if an incident is occurring, please call 111.

The public can also report other matters to Police by calling 105 or reporting online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

