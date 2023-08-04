Homicide Investigation Launched Following Queen Street Shooting

A person critically injured in a shooting on Thursday night in central Auckland has died.

Police have now launched a homicide investigation into the events that unfolded on Queen Street before midnight on 3 August.

The investigation is continuing to make progress in holding the person responsible to account.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, of Auckland City CIB, says the man was in a critical condition in Auckland City Hospital.

“Today, he was taken off life support and sadly succumbed to his injuries with family beside him,” he says.

“This is a tragic outcome for all concerned, and our focus remains on locating the person responsible.

“The formal process around a post-mortem and formal identification will take place, and Police will look to release further information about the man once we are in a position to do so.”

A second man hospitalised with a gunshot injury remains in a stable condition at Auckland City Hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says Police are continuing to follow positive lines of enquiry in the investigation.

“I know there will be interest around what our investigation team is doing, however there are some operational sensitives at present.

“I can reassure the public that our absolute priority is to bring about answers for this man’s family.”

A CCTV phase in the investigation is continuing and is assisting with ongoing enquiries, Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

“We are continuing to ask anyone to come forward with information if they have not done so already.”

Please contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 230804/3399, or by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using ‘Update My Report’.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

