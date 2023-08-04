Police Monitoring Gang Movements On Saturday

Area Commander Kāpiti Mana, Inspector Renee Perkins:

Police are aware and monitoring the movements of gang members through Porirua tomorrow, as part of funeral proceedings.

Police will maintain an active presence, investigate and take enforcement action in relation to driving behaviour that puts other road users at risk.

Members of the Public can report any criminal offending online at

105.police.govt.nz, call Police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

© Scoop Media

