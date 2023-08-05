Appeal Following Aggravated Robbery, Whakatane
Saturday, 5 August 2023, 7:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson, Eastern Bay of
Plenty CIB:
Police are asking for the public’s help
after an aggravated robbery this afternoon at a store on The
Strand, Whakatane.
About 4:40pm, a man entered the
store shouting at staff members and smashing glass
cabinets.
The male stole jewellery before leaving the
scene.
He left towards Commerce Street in a silver
Nissan TIIDA with the registration plate
–FHE988.
The vehicle used was stolen from the
Kakahoroa Drive public car park earlier today.
The two
staff members were uninjured but are understandably very
shaken by what occurred.
A scene examination has been
completed and we are following positive lines of
enquiry.
Police are now working to identify and locate
the offender.
We would like to hear from anyone who
saw anything suspicious in the Kakahoroa Drive public car
park, prior to the robbery.
You can contact Police by
calling 105 and quoting job number
P055561892.
Information can also be shared anonymously
through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
ACT Leader David Seymour’s mask of being a cheerful chappie that likes the odd twerk slipped completely in early August. Interviewed by the Platform’s Sean Plunket, Seymour revealed that, rather being the friendly face of neo-liberal, Roger Douglas revival politics, he is in fact quite a tetchy individual. After telling Plunket he was getting his "hair on fire" in one of a number of angry exchanges, Seymour launched into a lengthy diatribe against Winston Peters.More:
The threat New Zealand faces from China is economic. That’s not because China is fast becoming a global economic powerhouse. Quite the reverse. Currently, it is the weakness of China’s economy that is the big concern for the global economy. More: