Appeal Following Aggravated Robbery, Whakatane

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson, Eastern Bay of Plenty CIB:

Police are asking for the public’s help after an aggravated robbery this afternoon at a store on The Strand, Whakatane.

About 4:40pm, a man entered the store shouting at staff members and smashing glass cabinets.

The male stole jewellery before leaving the scene.

He left towards Commerce Street in a silver Nissan TIIDA with the registration plate –FHE988.

The vehicle used was stolen from the Kakahoroa Drive public car park earlier today.

The two staff members were uninjured but are understandably very shaken by what occurred.

A scene examination has been completed and we are following positive lines of enquiry.

Police are now working to identify and locate the offender.

We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Kakahoroa Drive public car park, prior to the robbery.

You can contact Police by calling 105 and quoting job number P055561892.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. ENDS

© Scoop Media

