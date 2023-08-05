Update: Tom Phillips case

Superintendent Bruce Bird, Waikato District Commander:

Police would like to thank the public for information received, following appeals for information in the last few days. Investigators are now working through information received.

South Waikato people may see an increased police presence in and around the area, as Police conduct reassurance patrols and the investigation continues.

At this time neither Tom nor the children have been located.

We urge anyone with information to contact Police. We believe Tom is going to some effort to conceal his identity, so please let us know of any suspicious activity so that we can follow-up.

Please contact Police on 111, referencing file number 211218/5611.

© Scoop Media

