Update: Tom Phillips case
Saturday, 5 August 2023, 1:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Superintendent Bruce Bird, Waikato District
Commander:
Police would like to thank the public for
information received, following appeals for information in
the last few days. Investigators are now working through
information received.
South Waikato people may see an
increased police presence in and around the area, as Police
conduct reassurance patrols and the investigation
continues.
At this time neither Tom nor the children
have been located.
We urge anyone with information to
contact Police. We believe Tom is going to some effort to
conceal his identity, so please let us know of any
suspicious activity so that we can follow-up.
Please
contact Police on 111, referencing file number
211218/5611.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
ACT Leader David Seymour’s mask of being a cheerful chappie that likes the odd twerk slipped completely in early August. Interviewed by the Platform’s Sean Plunket, Seymour revealed that, rather being the friendly face of neo-liberal, Roger Douglas revival politics, he is in fact quite a tetchy individual. After telling Plunket he was getting his "hair on fire" in one of a number of angry exchanges, Seymour launched into a lengthy diatribe against Winston Peters.More:
The threat New Zealand faces from China is economic. That’s not because China is fast becoming a global economic powerhouse. Quite the reverse. Currently, it is the weakness of China’s economy that is the big concern for the global economy. More: