Homicide investigation launched, Point England
Saturday, 5 August 2023, 6:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton, Auckland City
CIB:
A homicide investigation is underway in Point England
following a man’s death this afternoon.
Police were
called to Taurima Reserve following several reports of
disorder and firearms sighted.
One person later
self-presented to Hospital in a critical condition.
Police
can confirm that person has since died as a result of their
injuries.
Enquiries are ongoing to determine the
circumstances and locate those responsible.
Police would
like to hear from anyone who was in the immediate area at
the time.
You can call us via 105 or provide information
online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update
My Report.
Please reference job number
P05557214.
Information can also be provided anonymously
via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
ACT Leader David Seymour’s mask of being a cheerful chappie that likes the odd twerk slipped completely in early August. Interviewed by the Platform’s Sean Plunket, Seymour revealed that, rather being the friendly face of neo-liberal, Roger Douglas revival politics, he is in fact quite a tetchy individual. After telling Plunket he was getting his "hair on fire" in one of a number of angry exchanges, Seymour launched into a lengthy diatribe against Winston Peters.More:
The threat New Zealand faces from China is economic. That’s not because China is fast becoming a global economic powerhouse. Quite the reverse. Currently, it is the weakness of China’s economy that is the big concern for the global economy. More: