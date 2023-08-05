Homicide investigation launched, Point England

Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton, Auckland City CIB:

A homicide investigation is underway in Point England following a man’s death this afternoon.

Police were called to Taurima Reserve following several reports of disorder and firearms sighted.

One person later self-presented to Hospital in a critical condition.

Police can confirm that person has since died as a result of their injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances and locate those responsible.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the immediate area at the time.

You can call us via 105 or provide information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference job number P05557214.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

