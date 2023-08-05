Mā Te Rae Calls For Investment And Support For Māori Evaluation And Research

Whakapakari Aromatawai – Māori Evaluation Association, 5 August 2023

Mā Te Rae calls for investment and support for Māori evaluation and research.

Mā Te Rae – the Māori Evaluation Association, are calling for greater support from commisioning agencies and organisations to assist with capability and capaity building of the sector. Mā Te Rae held their first kanohi ki te kanohi (in person) wānanga since 2019. More than 30 emerging and experienced evaluators came together in Ōtautahi to discuss how to strengthen the sector. Participants were drawn from iwi organisations, Māori research and evaluation groups, companies and organisations, with strong representation from rangatahi.

Mā Te Rae called for support and investment from organisations that have commissioned and are committed to the growth and development of Māori Evaluation and evaluators.

The theme for this event was Whakapakari Aromatawai – Strengthening Evaluation for the Future. The wānanga particular focus on:

Ka Pū Te Ruha, supporting emerging evaluators

Defining Māori evaluation and kaupapa Māori evaluation

Procurement and commissioning evaluation

Tools and technologies of today and tomorrow

Throughout the wānanga, Mā Te Rae members focused on building communications, practice, quality and community across the evaluation and Kaupapa Māori Evaluation sector in Aotearoa and Internationally.

Co Chair, Hector Kaiwai (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Maniapoto, Tūhoe) noted that:

“As a relatively new executive we remain committed to keeping our membership costs affordable (currently $50 per year) and producing resources, training, and showcasing the work of our members those who commission their work. We are grateful for the support of Wai Rangahau and Ihi Research assisting us to run this important wānanga.”

Members noted that some of the challenges for the sector capacity and capability included the “brown cladding” and cultural appropriation of knowledge, skills and experience by mainstream research and evaluation companies and firms moving into this space. Many of these organisations are hiring Māori, yet their structures lack the deep cultural connections and authenticity needed to effectively support and mentor their kaimahi and demonstrate Te Tiriti partnership.

Mā Te Rae executive member, Kym Hamilton (Ngati Kahungunu, Nga Rauru, Ngati Raukawa), said:

“It is concerning that rangatiratanga, Te Tiriti and Indigenous Rights are often deemed non-essential or an afterthought to evaluation and research planning, commissioning, analysing and reporting for policy, strategy and programmes.

Agencies, policy-makers and stakeholders risk perpetuating disparities, historical injustices, and failing to address the specific needs and aspirations of Māori communities. This undermines the potential for collaboration, mutual understanding, and the creation of policies and strategies that are both culturally sensitive and effective for Māori and all New Zealanders. We only need to look at what is happening in Australia to see the dangers of government reliance on the the big four accounting firms.”

Optimism was expressed about the future of Mā Te Rae and the ability of groups and organisations to adapt to challenges and build solidarity and connected approaches and work programmes. There is an amazing number rangatahi showing an interest in this as a viable career. As emerging evaluators they are adding immense value to our work, our leadership and the rangatiratanga (self determination) efforts of hapū, iwi, Māori groups and organisations.

© Scoop Media

