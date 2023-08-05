Serious Crash – Settlers Road, Reporoa - Canterbury

The Government is delivering a major boost to public housing in Auckland with the opening of the 276 unit Te Mātāwai development on Greys Avenue, that will provide tenants with around-the-clock, on-site support. More



Government: Roadmap For Future Of Defence & National Security

“The world today is contending with a range of complex and disruptive security challenges. In recent years our country has experienced terrorist attacks, growing disinformation, and cyber-attacks on critical national infrastructure," says Chris Hipkins. More



Donation Watch: Te Pāti Māori Gets Tamihere Cash Injection

Te Pāti Māori received a $50,000 donation via John Tamihere in late July 2023. Party president Tamihere stood unsuccessfully in the last election as Te Pāti Māori's candidate for Tamaki Makauru. More



Shine Collective: Australian Abuse Case Reinforces Need To Protect NZ Children

The case of a former childcare worker in Australia charged with abusing 91 children over fifteen years has horrified authorities and the public alike. NZ child protection advocate Child Matters says Kiwis need to understand that a similar case could happen on this side of the Tasman. More