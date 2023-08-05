Serious Crash – Rakaia Terrace Road, Hororata - Canterbury
Saturday, 5 August 2023, 7:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious single
vehicle collision on Rakaia Terrace Road, Horoata.
The
crash was reported around 2:46.
Initial indications
suggest there are serious injuries.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the area as diversions will be In
place.
