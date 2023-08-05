Water Fatality And Search For Missing Person Underway, Raglan
Saturday, 5 August 2023, 7:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can advise that one person has been located
deceased off the coast of Raglan after being swept off the
rocks at Papanui Point early this morning.
Another
person remains outstanding in the water.
The pair were
reported to have been fishing in the area and were reported
to be in the water around 8:45am.
Police, Westpac
Rescue Helicopter, Raglan Surf lifesavers, a fixed-wing
plane and Coastguard were deployed to the area but were
unable to locate the missing person.
Further searching
will take place along the shoreline at lowtide and will be
ongoing.
Police extend their sympathies to the family
of the deceased and an investigation remains
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
ACT Leader David Seymour’s mask of being a cheerful chappie that likes the odd twerk slipped completely in early August. Interviewed by the Platform’s Sean Plunket, Seymour revealed that, rather being the friendly face of neo-liberal, Roger Douglas revival politics, he is in fact quite a tetchy individual. After telling Plunket he was getting his "hair on fire" in one of a number of angry exchanges, Seymour launched into a lengthy diatribe against Winston Peters.More:
The threat New Zealand faces from China is economic. That’s not because China is fast becoming a global economic powerhouse. Quite the reverse. Currently, it is the weakness of China’s economy that is the big concern for the global economy. More: