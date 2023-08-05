Water Fatality And Search For Missing Person Underway, Raglan

Police can advise that one person has been located deceased off the coast of Raglan after being swept off the rocks at Papanui Point early this morning.

Another person remains outstanding in the water.

The pair were reported to have been fishing in the area and were reported to be in the water around 8:45am.

Police, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Raglan Surf lifesavers, a fixed-wing plane and Coastguard were deployed to the area but were unable to locate the missing person.

Further searching will take place along the shoreline at lowtide and will be ongoing.

Police extend their sympathies to the family of the deceased and an investigation remains ongoing.

