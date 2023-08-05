Two Rescued After Avalanche, Remarkables, Queenstown

Two people have been accounted for and are safe following an avalanche on the Remarkables, Queenstown.

Three helicopters were used to fly in ski patrol staff and dog teams from other ski areas just after 12:15pm.

Police Search and Rescue, Coronet Peak, Remarkables and Cadrona Ski Patrol teams along with 3 dogs on scene and an incident management team set up at Remarkables base, assisted in locating the two people after they were partially buried in a 3-3.5 avalanche in the area they were skiing/snowboarding.

The location was just to the southeast of the Sugar Bowl area, over the ridge into the Doolans catchment at about 1800-2000mtrs altitude.

The crown wall, the start point of the avalanche, was about 2 meters deep and was about 200 meters long.

The avalanche risk is now moderate, 2 out of 5 on a scale of 1-5.

Police would like to thank those involved in the search for their swift response that led to locating the pair safe and sound.

This is a timely reminder that the risk of avalanches in these conditions is real.

Police advise to always assess the conditions and consult with the Avalanche Advisory, Mountain Safety Council site for up to date conditions.

Be sure to discuss your plans with ski patrol and be equipped with transceivers, shovels and probes that you know how to use.

Avalanches are unforgiving and dangerous and anyone in areas of risk should consider the safety of themselves and their group to be paramount.

