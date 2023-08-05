Have You Seen Dariush Talagi?
Saturday, 5 August 2023, 7:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig
Bolton.
Police are asking for the public's help to
locate Dariush Talagi, 24, who we believe can assist us in
our investigation following a homicide on Queen Street
around 11:30pm on Thursday 3 August.
“Talagi has a
warrant for his arrest and is considered dangerous”,
Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says.
He is
24-year-old and has distinctive facial tattoos.
While
there's no risk to the wider public, it's important that we
locate him.
"Our message to Daruish would be to hand
himself in, or for anyone who sees him to call us
immediately."
Anyone who sees Talagi, or has knowledge
of his location, should call Police on 111 and reference the
file number 230804/3399.
Information can also be given
to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
ACT Leader David Seymour’s mask of being a cheerful chappie that likes the odd twerk slipped completely in early August. Interviewed by the Platform’s Sean Plunket, Seymour revealed that, rather being the friendly face of neo-liberal, Roger Douglas revival politics, he is in fact quite a tetchy individual. After telling Plunket he was getting his "hair on fire" in one of a number of angry exchanges, Seymour launched into a lengthy diatribe against Winston Peters.More:
The threat New Zealand faces from China is economic. That’s not because China is fast becoming a global economic powerhouse. Quite the reverse. Currently, it is the weakness of China’s economy that is the big concern for the global economy. More: