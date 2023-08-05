Have You Seen Dariush Talagi?

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton.

Police are asking for the public's help to locate Dariush Talagi, 24, who we believe can assist us in our investigation following a homicide on Queen Street around 11:30pm on Thursday 3 August.

“Talagi has a warrant for his arrest and is considered dangerous”, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says.

He is 24-year-old and has distinctive facial tattoos.

While there's no risk to the wider public, it's important that we locate him.

"Our message to Daruish would be to hand himself in, or for anyone who sees him to call us immediately."

Anyone who sees Talagi, or has knowledge of his location, should call Police on 111 and reference the file number 230804/3399.

Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

