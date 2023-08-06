Update: Homicide Investigation Launched, Point England

Police continue to investigate after a man died following a disorder incident in Point England.

We believe that those involved are known to each other.

We would like to reassure people that this was an isolated incident, with no ongoing risk believed to be posed to the wider public.

Police were called to Taurima Reserve around 2:40pm following several reports of disorder and sounds of gunshots.

A male self-presented to Auckland Hospital with gunshot wounds and has subsequently died.

The Point England community will notice a greater Police presence while investigations continue.

Police are following strong lines of inquiry and continue to ask the public for any information which may assist.

You can call us via 105 or provide information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference job number P055572141.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

