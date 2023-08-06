Update: Homicide Investigation Launched, Point England
Sunday, 6 August 2023, 5:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police continue to investigate after a man died following
a disorder incident in Point England.
We believe that
those involved are known to each other.
We would like
to reassure people that this was an isolated incident, with
no ongoing risk believed to be posed to the wider
public.
Police were called to Taurima Reserve around
2:40pm following several reports of disorder and sounds of
gunshots.
A male self-presented to Auckland Hospital
with gunshot wounds and has subsequently died.
The
Point England community will notice a greater Police
presence while investigations continue.
Police are
following strong lines of inquiry and continue to ask the
public for any information which may assist.
You can
call us via 105 or provide information online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using Update My Report.
Please reference job number
P055572141.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
