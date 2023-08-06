Fatal Crash, Pukehina
Sunday, 6 August 2023, 1:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on SH2, Pukehina last night around 10:50pm.
A further
two people were transported to hospital to be assessed for
injuries.
The road will remain closed while a scene
examination takes place.
There are detours in place
that are suitable for heavy vehicles.
An investigation
into the crash is
ongoing.
