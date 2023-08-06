Update: Firearms Incident, Palmerston North

A man has died following a firearms incident at a Highbury address this afternoon.

Police were called to the Croydon Road address about 2.35pm after a report of a firearm being discharged.

One person was found with critical injuries and died at the scene a short time later.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the offender.

A homicide investigation has now been launched.

Cordons will remain in place at the property and a scene examination will be carried out.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious around the time of the incident.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote event number P055583482.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

