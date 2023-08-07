Serious Crash, Matamata - Waikato
Monday, 7 August 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious two
vehicle crash on SH 29, Lower Kaimai reported around
9:30am.
Initial indications suggest serious
injuries.
The road is blocked and southbound traiffic
is being diverted.
Motorists are advised to follow
diversions and expect
delays.
