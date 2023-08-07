Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Serious Crash, Matamata - Waikato

Monday, 7 August 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious two vehicle crash on SH 29, Lower Kaimai reported around 9:30am.

Initial indications suggest serious injuries.

The road is blocked and southbound traiffic is being diverted.

Motorists are advised to follow diversions and expect delays.

