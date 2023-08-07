Police Appeal For CCTV Footage In Pt England Homicide Investigation

The Police investigation into a homicide in Pt England is continuing to piece together the puzzle of those involved.

Police have been making enquiries since a man died after initially presenting at Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries from gunshot wounds on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, of Auckland City CIB, says the investigation team have been looking into the circumstances of how Saturday’s incident at Taurima Reserve unfolded.

“What we know is that an altercation took place at the reserve between two groups resulting in shots being discharged.

“This reckless violence especially, when it happens in public spaces, is deplorable to Police and the public. Our team is working with determination in this investigation to identify the parties involved.

“Part of our investigation is focused on reviewing CCTV from the area, which is proving beneficial to our enquiries.”

Police will be looking to make arrests at the earliest opportunity.

“We know a number of men assembled near both ends of Taurima Reserve, prior to the incident on Saturday afternoon, and shortly afterwards a number of vehicles fled the area after shots were fired,” Detective Inspector Baldwin says.

“Police are aware that people in the community will have footage of the incident, either on CCTV or their phones, and this is a valuable way for members of the community to assist us to hold people to account.”

Detective Inspector Baldwin says a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out today for the man who died.

“As part of this process, formal identification will also be carried out. Until then we are not in a position to confirm further details around the man.”

Police have spoken with a number of people so far, but is asking anyone with information or CCTV footage to get in contact with us at the earliest opportunity.

Please contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 230805/0100. Information can also be reported online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.

Report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

