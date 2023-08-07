Update – Homicide investigation, Palmerston North

Inspector Ross Grantham, Manawatū Area Commander:

Police can confirm that the incident that led to the death of a man at a Croydon Road address on Sunday afternoon is believed to be gang-related.

The homicide investigation is ongoing and Police are following positive lines of enquiry.

Cordons remain in place at the property and a scene examination will be carried out today.

We acknowledge that there have been reports of gang tension in the Manawatū area.

Additional police staff from both inside the Manawatū Area and the wider Central District have been deployed to Palmerston North to assist with high visibility patrols, to provide reassurance to the Palmerston North community.

Police have no tolerance for the violence that played out over the weekend and we’re working hard to find those involved and hold them to account. Our community can expect to see Police continuing to respond to any unlawful behaviour by anyone who believes that they are above the law.

We urge anyone who is concerned about firearms being held or used unlawfully in the community to contact Police so we can ensure firearms are not in the hands of anyone who plans to use them for ill intent.

Now is the time for cool heads and clear thinking, keeping everyone safe and allowing Police to complete their investigation and apprehend those responsible for the senseless death of the young father.

People can report any incident in which their safety or that of others is at risk by calling 111 immediately.

If you have any information that could assist the homicide investigation, please call 105 and quote file number 230806/2952.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

