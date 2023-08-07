Piggery Effluent Polluting Stream Near Te Aroha

Waikato Regional Council has successfully sought an interim Enforcement Order from the Environment Court to stop piggery effluent entering a waterway north of Te Aroha.

It’s the first time the council has applied for such an order.

The application was sought and granted on Friday, 4 August, by Judge Melinda Dickey as a result of alleged ongoing, uncontrolled and unauthorised discharges to both land and water.

The order requires the piggery company to cease discharging a contaminant onto land in circumstances which may result in it entering water.

To be able to comply with the order, the company will be required to explore options of reducing stock numbers or otherwise reducing the level of effluent currently stored, and explore lawful options for relocating pig effluent offsite.

Since seeking the order, Waikato Regional Council has responded to a further significant discharge of effluent reported about 8.30am today (Monday, 7 August).

Landowners have been warned that piggery effluent has entered the Patuwhao Stream which flows to the Waihou River.

“There will be faecal bacteria, ammonia and high nutrients from the piggery effluent in the water, so we’re urging landowners taking surface water downstream from this site to exercise caution until the risk has passed,” said Patrick Lynch, the council’s Regional Compliance Manager.

“Applying to the Environment Court for an interim Enforcement Order is unprecedented in this region, but we view the ongoing discharges at this site to be an emergency. They are having an extreme impact on the environment and community, which we feel necessitates such action under the Resource Management Act.

“This latest incident will form part of an active investigation by the council, and as such we’re unable to provide any further information at this time,” Mr Lynch said.

