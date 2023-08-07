Porirua’s Inspiring Young Leaders Honoured

Porirua’s inspiring young students were celebrated today for their outstanding leadership and service to their schools and the community.

The Rotary Clubs of Porirua, Plimmerton and Tawa, together with Porirua City Council presented Primary School Leadership Awards to 60 local school children at a ceremony at Elim Church.

"The Primary School Leadership Awards have been in place for several years and celebrate real kids doing real things in ways that demonstrate they are leaders in their places," said Rotarian Philip Reidy.

"Rotary is proud to recognise leaders of our future and the extraordinary things that they do every day."

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker, who co-presented the awards with Rotary District Governor Wayne Gordon, was impressed at the way the students lead by example to make positive change.

"Our tamariki are not just future leaders, they’re leading the way right now by being such positive role models. Listening to the ways these 60 students give their time and talents to care for others is truly inspirational."

The award recipients are selected by principals from primary schools throughout Porirua. Two senior students from each school were chosen based on leadership, service above self, and being role models.

Rotarian and 2023 event organiser Colin Whyte said the events, now in their ninth year, align perfectly with Rotary’s official motto, ‘service above self’.

"Rotary and Porirua City Council are proud to recognise these emerging leaders of the future and their actions that make a difference to their school and local communities."

Full list of recipients below. For more information contact Colin Whyte 021 624 565 or email montrose30a@gmail.com

Adventure School - Kaylee Burrows

Adventure School - Angus McIntosh

Bishop Viard College - Miriam Siave

Bishop Viard College - Rosary Teburea

Brandon Intermediate - Kupa Lihone

Brandon Intermediate - Faaalo Williams

Cannons Creek School - Kymaniah Austin-Lapana

Cannons Creek School - Sera Vai Nuuletau

Corinna School - Chris Feaveai

Corinna School - Mailene Afamasaga Finai

Discovery School - Urban Rorason

Discovery School - Max Yarrall

Hampton Hill School - Mila Benfell

Hampton Hill School - Otis O'Carroll

Holy Family School, Porirua - Kalando Liuvaie

Holy Family School, Porirua - Faustina Anamani

Linden - Brookie Wawatai

Linden - Ayas Gangwar

Maraeroa School - Sia Gaualofa

Maraeroa School - Elizabeth Eddie

Natone Park School - Keziiyah Haua

Natone Park School - Forever Johnson

Ngati Toa - Te Ariki Law

Ngati Toa - Joshua Tutonu

Papakōwhai School - Iris Chen

Papakōwhai School - Sophie Lee

Paremata - Logan Procter

Paremata - Johanna Pokkinen

Plimmerton School - Cristen James

Plimmerton School - Maisey Suter

Porirua East School - Maia Lewis

Porirua East School - Fuarosa Williams

Porirua School - Kaipoho Taylor

Porirua School - Ruby Moka

Postgate School - Zephaniah Telea

Postgate School - Stella Luijken

Pukerua Bay - Piata Gargiulo

Pukerua Bay - Cole Harriss

Rangikura - Auavao Paulo

Rangikura - Jax Wickenden

Russell School - Poasa Faraimo-Selave

Russell School - Taufa Tuangalu

St Pius X, Titahi Bay - Dallas-Milz Seu

St Theresa's Catholic School - Mila Robinson

St Theresa's Catholic School - Isaac Duncan

Tawa School - Emma Smart-Balwin

Tawa School - Olivia Brookes

Te Kura Maori o Porirua - Liam Neal

Te Kura Maori o Porirua - Dayle De Har

Titahi Bay Intermediate - Cassidy Misky

Titahi Bay Intermediate - Gia-Jodi Bishop

Titahi Bay North School - Elliot Kerr

Titahi Bay North School - Aliviah Rauhihi

Titahi Bay School - Caelyn Faalua

Titahi Bay School - Mason Hutchinson

Wellington SDA School - Lorsnia Ah Kau

Wellington SDA School - Mianté Visser

Whitby Collegiate - Gabriel Anthony

Whitby Collegiate - Caleb Whelan

Windley School - Rori Pemberton-Higgs

Windley School - Manaaki Sangcap

