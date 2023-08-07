Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua’s Inspiring Young Leaders Honoured

Monday, 7 August 2023, 4:09 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua’s inspiring young students were celebrated today for their outstanding leadership and service to their schools and the community.

The Rotary Clubs of Porirua, Plimmerton and Tawa, together with Porirua City Council presented Primary School Leadership Awards to 60 local school children at a ceremony at Elim Church.

"The Primary School Leadership Awards have been in place for several years and celebrate real kids doing real things in ways that demonstrate they are leaders in their places," said Rotarian Philip Reidy.

"Rotary is proud to recognise leaders of our future and the extraordinary things that they do every day."

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker, who co-presented the awards with Rotary District Governor Wayne Gordon, was impressed at the way the students lead by example to make positive change.

"Our tamariki are not just future leaders, they’re leading the way right now by being such positive role models. Listening to the ways these 60 students give their time and talents to care for others is truly inspirational."

The award recipients are selected by principals from primary schools throughout Porirua. Two senior students from each school were chosen based on leadership, service above self, and being role models.

Rotarian and 2023 event organiser Colin Whyte said the events, now in their ninth year, align perfectly with Rotary’s official motto, ‘service above self’.

"Rotary and Porirua City Council are proud to recognise these emerging leaders of the future and their actions that make a difference to their school and local communities."

Full list of recipients below. For more information contact Colin Whyte 021 624 565 or email montrose30a@gmail.com

Adventure School - Kaylee Burrows

Adventure School - Angus McIntosh

Bishop Viard College - Miriam Siave

Bishop Viard College - Rosary Teburea

Brandon Intermediate - Kupa Lihone

Brandon Intermediate - Faaalo Williams

Cannons Creek School - Kymaniah Austin-Lapana

Cannons Creek School - Sera Vai Nuuletau

Corinna School - Chris Feaveai

Corinna School - Mailene Afamasaga Finai

Discovery School - Urban Rorason

Discovery School - Max Yarrall

Hampton Hill School - Mila Benfell

Hampton Hill School - Otis O'Carroll

Holy Family School, Porirua - Kalando Liuvaie

Holy Family School, Porirua - Faustina Anamani

Linden - Brookie Wawatai

Linden - Ayas Gangwar

Maraeroa School - Sia Gaualofa

Maraeroa School - Elizabeth Eddie

Natone Park School - Keziiyah Haua

Natone Park School - Forever Johnson

Ngati Toa - Te Ariki Law

Ngati Toa - Joshua Tutonu

Papakōwhai School - Iris Chen

Papakōwhai School - Sophie Lee

Paremata - Logan Procter

Paremata - Johanna Pokkinen

Plimmerton School - Cristen James

Plimmerton School - Maisey Suter

Porirua East School - Maia Lewis

Porirua East School - Fuarosa Williams

Porirua School - Kaipoho Taylor

Porirua School - Ruby Moka

Postgate School - Zephaniah Telea

Postgate School - Stella Luijken

Pukerua Bay - Piata Gargiulo

Pukerua Bay - Cole Harriss

Rangikura - Auavao Paulo

Rangikura - Jax Wickenden

Russell School - Poasa Faraimo-Selave

Russell School - Taufa Tuangalu

St Pius X, Titahi Bay - Dallas-Milz Seu

St Theresa's Catholic School - Mila Robinson

St Theresa's Catholic School - Isaac Duncan

Tawa School - Emma Smart-Balwin

Tawa School - Olivia Brookes

Te Kura Maori o Porirua - Liam Neal

Te Kura Maori o Porirua - Dayle De Har

Titahi Bay Intermediate - Cassidy Misky

Titahi Bay Intermediate - Gia-Jodi Bishop

Titahi Bay North School - Elliot Kerr

Titahi Bay North School - Aliviah Rauhihi

Titahi Bay School - Caelyn Faalua

Titahi Bay School - Mason Hutchinson

Wellington SDA School - Lorsnia Ah Kau

Wellington SDA School - Mianté Visser

Whitby Collegiate - Gabriel Anthony

Whitby Collegiate - Caleb Whelan

Windley School - Rori Pemberton-Higgs

Windley School - Manaaki Sangcap

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Will Peters’ Support Seymours’ Agenda?


In line with its ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, the ACT Party yesterday announced its plans to gut MBIE of its staff, institutional knowledge and core programmes, presumably in order to fund tax cuts for the wealthy, and handouts to landlords. Among the items lined up for the chopping block: fees-free tertiary study, water infrastructure reform, Callaghan Innovation, RMA reform, the He Waka Eke Noa partnership between government and primary industries to reduce climate change emissions, the regional skills leadership initiatives etc. etc. More

 
 
Government: Clearer Pricing At Supermarkets Imminent

New regulations will require grocery retailers to consistently and clearly display pricing by weight, volume, or number. Supermarkets will be required to clearly and consistently display unit pricing for grocery products, such as the price of a product per kilogram or litre. More


Government: Offsite Manufacturing Delivers 42 New Homes In Rotorua

Housing Minister Megan Woods has opened the largest public housing development ever completed in Rotorua. The innovative use of offsite manufacturing means these homes have been delivered around eighteen months after the subdivision was bought in late 2021. More


Government: Phased Tunnels For Second Harbour Crossing

Two new three lane road tunnels under the Waitemata Harbour, one going in each direction, and a separate light rail tunnel that will link to the existing Auckland Light Rail corridor is the proposed plan for a second harbour crossing. More


Government: New Auckland Public Housing Development

The Government is delivering a major boost to public housing in Auckland with the opening of the 276 unit Te Mātāwai development on Greys Avenue, that will provide tenants with around-the-clock, on-site support. More

Greens: Free Dental For All

The Green Party has promised to make dental care free for everyone in Aotearoa. “The time is now to make dental care free for everyone and to pay for it with a fair tax system,” says Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson. More


Department of Internal Affairs: Abuse In Care

The Royal Commission of Inquiry has presented its interim report, Stolen Lives, Marked Souls, to the Governor-General, detailing the abuse experienced by survivors in three Catholic Church institutions in Ōtautahi Christchurch that went unchecked over several decades. More

ALSO:


Scoop Election Podcast: No Taxpayers' Money Used For Green's Local Campaigns

According to the Taxpayer’s Union, in 2022 the Green Party used parliamentary funding to push social media ads supporting local government candidates. This has now been refuted. More

ALSO:

Episode One
Episode Two
Episode Three

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 