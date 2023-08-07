Update: Tom Phillips Case

Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato Police:

Police have an increased presence in the south-west Waikato area in the continued search for missing Marokopa man Tom Phillips and his three children.

While Police have been scanning all reports of possible sightings and suspicious activity, Police are appealing for the community to be vigilant in reporting any new suspicious activity that may provide valuable clues.

Locals in this area are urged to report any thefts from properties or vehicles, including fuel, food and other supplies.

Hunters are also asked to report any signs of people being present in unusual or remote areas.

We know Tom has been sighted at retail locations across the Waikato region disguised with various masks, but we need people to stay alert and to contact Police immediately if they become suspicious.

We also urge people not to take any action themselves – to call 111 with fresh or current information or 105 for historical information that needs to be followed up. Please cite file number 211218/5611.



