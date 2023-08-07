Update: Tom Phillips Case
Monday, 7 August 2023, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Inspector Will Loughrin, Waikato Police:
Police
have an increased presence in the south-west Waikato area in
the continued search for missing Marokopa man Tom Phillips
and his three children.
While Police have been
scanning all reports of possible sightings and suspicious
activity, Police are appealing for the community to be
vigilant in reporting any new suspicious activity that may
provide valuable clues.
Locals in this area are urged
to report any thefts from properties or vehicles, including
fuel, food and other supplies.
Hunters are also asked
to report any signs of people being present in unusual or
remote areas.
We know Tom has been sighted at retail
locations across the Waikato region disguised with various
masks, but we need people to stay alert and to contact
Police immediately if they become suspicious.
We also
urge people not to take any action themselves – to call
111 with fresh or current information or 105 for historical
information that needs to be followed up. Please cite file
number
211218/5611.
