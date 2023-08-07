The Wests Tigers And One New Zealand Warriors Sell Out FMG Stadium Waikato

FMG Stadium Waikato has announced that the Round 24 NRL Telstra Premiership has sold out for the clash between Sydney-based Wests Tigers and One New Zealand Warriors.

Close to 24,000 fans will witness live rugby league in Hamilton Kirikiriroa for the first time in almost six years, as the Wests Tigers team decided to host their home game here.

Wests Tigers CEOJustin Pascoeis delighted this initiative has been so well supported in New Zealand.

“When we made the decision to take this home game to New Zealand nine months ago, we knew we were doing it for the right reasons,” said Pascoe.

“We wanted to give back to the people of New Zealand who went without NRL matches for almost three years because of Covid.

“We worked closely with the Warriors and the NRL to make this happen, and I’m thrilled there’ll be a full house at FMG Stadium Waikato.”

Wests Tigers Assistant CoachBenji Marshall saidthe team is looking forward to the trip.



“It will be a hectic atmosphere and our boys are really excited about coming over,” said Marshall.

“We have a lot of boys in the team with New Zealand heritage, and Wests Tigers also have a big following in New Zealand.

“I think it’s a terrific gesture what we are doing here as a club and I’m not at all surprised the game is a sell-out.”

Wests Tigers were the first Australian club to schedule one of this season’s home games in New Zealand.

Wests Tigers’ decision to ‘give a game back’ to New Zealand comes after the Warriors made significant sacrifices through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hamilton City Council’s General Manager of Venues, Tourism and Major Events, Sean Murray, said the city is gearing up for this opportunity.

“We are excited to be hosting another sold out game at FMG Stadium Waikato.”



“The response from the fans for this game has been nothing short of extraordinary. We are so appreciative Wests Tigers have brought this game to Hamilton Kirikiriroa.

“The One New Zealand Warriors have captured the hearts and minds of the New Zealand public and we are all looking out for some amazing end to end NRL action”.

The NRL game kicks off at 7.30pm this Saturday at FMG Stadium Waikato. For more information visit fmgstadiumwaikato.co.nz

