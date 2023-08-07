Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Queensland Police Launch Cheeky Recruitment Campaign Targeting NZ Police

Monday, 7 August 2023, 6:02 pm
Press Release: Queensland Police Service

The Queensland Police Service has today launched a cheeky recruitment campaign targeting experienced New Zealand officers with thousands of dollars in incentives to cross the ditch.

Feature advertising including in the New Zealand Herald with the tagline, ‘warmer days and higher pays’ was deliberately launched in the midst of New Zealand’s frosty winter.

In addition to over 300 days of sunshine a year, NZ police officers will receive a $20,000 relocation bonus to move from the land of the long white cloud to sunny Queensland as part of a major incentive announcement.

Relocating to a new country can be an exciting yet challenging experience. Which is why QPS is providing a generous relocation bonus to help ease the transition process for NZ police officers who are ready to make the hop across the Tasman Sea.

Once accepted into QPS, experienced officers will access fast-tracked paid training and free accommodation at police academies in Brisbane or Townsville, a bonus ‘cost of living allowance’ and higher wages.

Acting Superintendent Renee Kurtz said New Zealand officers were often very well-trained and high-quality candidates.

“The Queensland Police Service is offering very attractive incentives for our colleagues across the ditch to make the move and enjoy a rewarding policing career here in sunny Queensland,” Acting Superintendent Kurtz said.

“Right now, experienced officers can come to Queensland with a relocation bonus of $20,000.

“They will also be able to access fast-tracked training which would see them on the frontline in Queensland sooner.

“The response has been strong from skilled interstate and international applicants wanting to join QPS.

“We are looking at a variety of ways to keep Queensland ahead of the game when it comes to attracting quality police officers.

“Of course, there are also a range of incentives for anyone in Queensland or interstate to apply to become a police officer through our world-class recruitment program.”

Constable Johnny Ngauamo, former Auckland local and international rugby player, said the relocation bonus is a great incentive but for him the move was all about the lifestyle.

“We came here for the weather, coastline, experiences and the people. It’s just a beautiful place,” Constable Ngauamo said.

“Winter is not winter here. These days I wear shorts and t-shirt every day, it’s pretty magic

“I get to meet a lot of new people, be part of a good team and supportive work environment and a welcoming community. There are plenty of opportunities here.”

For more information about joining the Queensland Police Service, visit: www.policerecruit.qld.gov.au.

