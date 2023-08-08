Fatal Crash, West Melton

One person has died and another has been critically injured, in a crash involving two vehicles on Old West Coast Road, West Melton.

The road was closed while emergency services responded to the crash, reported at around 11.15pm on Monday 7 August.

One person died at the scene and one person was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has completed a scene examination and the road has re-opened. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

