Fatal Crash, West Melton
Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 6:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died and another has been critically injured,
in a crash involving two vehicles on Old West Coast Road,
West Melton.
The road was closed while emergency services
responded to the crash, reported at around 11.15pm on Monday
7 August.
One person died at the scene and one person was
transported to Christchurch Hospital in a critical
condition.
The Serious Crash Unit has completed a scene
examination and the road has re-opened. Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
