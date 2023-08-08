Auckland Police monitor gang movements for funeral

Inspector Richard Sami, Auckland City Police:

Police are deploying additional staff across parts of Auckland to monitor movements of gang members today.

This is in relation to a funeral taking place this afternoon, and Police will be ensuring that our expectations on the behaviour of those attending are met.

Those movements are expected to take place between Mt Eden and Papakura.

A range of Police staff will be deployed across this area, recording any instances of unlawful behaviour and there will be a checkpoint in Papakura.

Our expectations are very clear in these sorts of events, and we have zero tolerance for poor behaviour.

Where those participants chose to employ poor driving or general behaviour, they can expect follow up enforcement action.

Our aim is for the least amount of disruption to the public today.

We encourage the public to report any instances of unlawful activity on the road to us, so we can take appropriate action.

Please contact 111 if it is happening now, or report other matters to Police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

