NZCCSS Introduces Te Kōrero Mō Ngā Kaumātua

Te Kōrero mō ngā Kaumātua: Exploring the context of older people in Aotearoa New Zealand

Wisdom is with the aged, and understanding in length of days.

Job 12:12

NZCCSS is thrilled to launch ‘Te Kōrero mō ngā Kaumātua’ – an online resource designed to support understanding of the context of older people in Aotearoa, at a societal and structural level.

What is ‘Te Kōrero mō ngā Kaumātua’?

This report provides the fullest possible picture of the social, environment and structural context of older people in New Zealand - as well as what is missing. By framing it as an easy-to-read guide with links to further information, we hope it will be of benefit to our members as well as to the people they serve in their communities.

With a rapidly ageing population, having high quality, accessible and clear information to support understanding of this group is crucial. And yet, like any context, the information needed to gain a full picture is spread widely and can require specialist skills to track down. This resource seeks to correct that.

Why is it needed?

The guide is intended as a resource for those wanting a considered introduction to a complex field – whether that be those who form the cohort, policymakers, the community, health and social services workforce, funders, families, the media, or anyone with a curiosity about this age stage. Gaining a better understanding of our older people – through resources such as this guide – means we are better able to value and support our kaumātua to thrive.

This work was also intended as a call to action, to generate interest and spark collaboration. Our members have observed that many of the issues faced by older New Zealanders can be traced back to a lack of prioritisation of older persons’ needs. We feel strongly that this is because of systemic ageism that undervalues and deprioritises the needs of older New Zealanders.

Without specific older persons’ policy, and attention within and across the system, the issues we are seeing of insufficient funding, isolation and loneliness, physical and mental health deterioration, digital divide, and lack of visibility for older persons’ needs will persist or grow as this population increases in size.

Where can I access it?

Or use this link:

https://nzccss.org.nz/wp-content/uploads/NZCCSS_Te-Korero-mo-nga-Kaumatua_August-2023.pdf

