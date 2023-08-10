Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tiler With A Gambling Problem Sentenced On Tax Fraud

Thursday, 10 August 2023, 9:54 am
Press Release: Inland Revenue Department

An Auckland tiler, with a serious gambling problem, has been sentenced to home detention on tax fraud charges.

Jianbao Lin was sentenced in the Manukau District Court on 1 August 2023 to 11 months home detention with 150 hours community work and ordered to pay $100,000 in reparations.

The sentencing judge accepted Lin has a serious gambling problem, said the fraud was premeditated and long, and told him he had only narrowly avoided prison.

The judge noted the home detention sentence means Lin can continue to work to support his family and repay his tax debts.

Lin was sentenced on 18 charges including evading or attempting to evade the assessment or payment of GST and income tax, and knowingly providing false or misleading information to Inland Revenue to get Working for Families payments.

From 2009 to 2017, Lin used a tax agent to file income tax and GST returns but from around 2015 earned income invoicing in the name of a non-trading company Hui Construction, and using an invalid GST number.

Lin’s invoices for Hui Construction gave the bank account of an associate. He had access to the account and was able to get money out when he needed to. From October 2014 and March 2019 nearly two million dollars was paid into that account. None of this income was returned for income tax and GST purposes.

Inland Revenue’s review of Lin’s personal bank accounts also showed regular cash deposits totalling $240,515 that also hadn’t been returned as income.

Through his actions Lin evaded the assessment and payment of about $700,000 in GST and income tax. The under reporting on personal income meant he received more than $62,000 in Working for Families payments which he was not entitled to.

Lin paid back just over $250,000 prior to sentencing.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Inland Revenue Department on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Poll Watch: Labour Below Thirty in Guardian Poll

Gordon Campbell: On The BlackRock Deal & Banning Cellphones

If a National/ACT government had negotiated the renewables deal with the giant investment firm BlackRock, it is safe to assume that we would be never hearing the end of it. Only National and Act, we would be told, would have had the business nous and forward-looking partnership of the very sort that climate-conscious customers for our exports are demanding. More


Socialist Equality Group: Andrew Little Attacks China

The latest Defence Policy Strategy Statement marks a definite shift in NZ’s attitude to China. In belligerent language, it portrays China as “the major driver for the new era of strategic competition among states” and denounces Beijing for seeking “to grow its political, economic, and security influence in the Pacific at the expense of more traditional partners such as New Zealand and Australia.” More



 
 
Megan Woods: Empowering Kiwis To Have A Say In The Energy Transition

The Government is seeking feedback on an ambitious programme to transition NZ towards a low emissions economy. Consultations include managing the gas industry’s transition to a low emissions future, an Interim Hydrogen Roadmap on the future role of hydrogen, & regulations to enable offshore renewable energy development. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling with Scoop. More

PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

ACT’s ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name 'New Zealand First' was a rebuke to globalisation and the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 