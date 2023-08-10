Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Killer Beez targeted in latest Police sting

Thursday, 10 August 2023, 12:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Killer Beez gang members and their associates are feeling the sting after Police executed 20 search warrants across Counties Manukau.

Police seized 14 vehicles and bikes and arrested three people yesterday as part of an operation targeting unlawful behaviour following a funeral procession last month.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook says Police executed 20 search warrants across the district yesterday.

Police were deployed to the funeral, which had a large number of gang members in attendance, on 10 July.

Inspector Cook says Police had clear expectations around how those involved needed to behave on the day and gang members were informed Police would respond to any issues.

The large gathering of bikes and vehicles affected parts of the Southern Motorway and several people were witnessed driving dangerously or in unroadworthy vehicles.

As part of our follow up action, Police executed search warrants in areas including Manurewa, Clover Park, Ōtara, Flat Bush, Half Moon Bay, Māngere, Rosehill and Papatoetoe where vehicles of interest were located and seized.

“Police have zero tolerance for driving behaviour that puts other road users at risk,” Inspector Cook says.

“The bikes and vehicles seized have been responsible for nuisance driving in the community, including doing burnouts in public areas and driving dangerously.

“The community has had enough, and we hope this reassures residents that Police will continue to target dangerous and nuisance driving, and any offending will be investigated, and follow-up action taken.”

A 27-year-old man was arrested for sustained loss of traction and will appear in Manukau District Court later this month.

A 28-year-old male was also arrested for dangerous driving, possession for supply of cannabis and possession of a weapon and will appear in Manukau District Court at a later date.

One other person was also arrested for an unrelated matter and a further two people were summonsed for dangerous driving.

Inspector Cook says Police work hard to ensure our communities are kept safe and were please with what they deemed a very successful operation.

“We employ a number of strategies to target offenders and reduce victimisation, including the execution of search warrants to recover vehicles unfit for road use or to issue,” Inspector Cook says.

“We will continue to actively target those involved in anti-social and criminal activity.

“All contain unnecessary risk for the riders themselves, which they extend out to community through their driving behaviours.”

We ask anyone that observes dangerous or nuisance driving as it is occurring to contact 111. Alternatively, if you have information which may assist us contact Police via our 105 phone service, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Essential: Launches Monthly New Zealand Poll

Essential has launched a new monthly poll tracking voting intention and public attitudes to political and social issues in New Zealand.
The Essential Report Aotearoa New Zealand will be published on the second Wednesday of every month at essentialreport.co.nz. More


Gordon Campbell: On The BlackRock Deal & Banning Cellphones

If a National/ACT government had negotiated the renewables deal with the giant investment firm BlackRock, it is safe to assume that we would be never hearing the end of it. Only National and Act, we would be told, would have had the business nous and forward-looking partnership of the very sort that climate-conscious customers for our exports are demanding. More


 
 
Megan Woods: Empowering Kiwis To Have A Say In The Energy Transition

The Government is seeking feedback on an ambitious programme to transition NZ towards a low emissions economy. Consultations include managing the gas industry’s transition to a low emissions future, an Interim Hydrogen Roadmap on the future role of hydrogen, & regulations to enable offshore renewable energy development. More


Government: Hauraki Gulf Protection Area Tripled

Marine protection nearly tripled with nineteen new marine protection areas, increasing coverage to 18% of the Gulf, with bottom trawling and Danish seining to be banned from large areas, and tailored fisheries plan to support unique ecosystems. More


Election Podcast: For Whom The Poll Tolls

Former Labour Party advisor Clint Smith & Christchurch City Councillor Sam MacDonald discuss political polling with Scoop. More

PHCC: Where The Parties Stand On Tobacco, Alcohol, & Unhealthy Food

Tobacco, alcohol, & unhealthy food are responsible for almost a third of Aotearoa’s preventable health burden, yet a new survey out shows political parties are widely split on whether they would support evidence-informed policies that limit the harm of these products. More


Gun Control NZ: Large Majority Of Kiwis Support Gun Registry

71% of Kiwi adults support the gun registry, with only 14% opposed. There is majority support from voters for all main parties, including 53% of those intending to vote for ACT supporting the registry. More


Gordon Campbell: On Winston Peters’ Troubled Tango With David Seymour

ACT’s ideological mission to destroy any and all of the creative partnerships between the state, business, science and public health, should be causing Winston Peters a few sleepless nights. The very name 'New Zealand First' was a rebuke to globalisation and the unfettered free market forces that David Seymour now aims to resurrect. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 