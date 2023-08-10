Killer Beez targeted in latest Police sting

Killer Beez gang members and their associates are feeling the sting after Police executed 20 search warrants across Counties Manukau.

Police seized 14 vehicles and bikes and arrested three people yesterday as part of an operation targeting unlawful behaviour following a funeral procession last month.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook says Police executed 20 search warrants across the district yesterday.

Police were deployed to the funeral, which had a large number of gang members in attendance, on 10 July.

Inspector Cook says Police had clear expectations around how those involved needed to behave on the day and gang members were informed Police would respond to any issues.

The large gathering of bikes and vehicles affected parts of the Southern Motorway and several people were witnessed driving dangerously or in unroadworthy vehicles.

As part of our follow up action, Police executed search warrants in areas including Manurewa, Clover Park, Ōtara, Flat Bush, Half Moon Bay, Māngere, Rosehill and Papatoetoe where vehicles of interest were located and seized.

“Police have zero tolerance for driving behaviour that puts other road users at risk,” Inspector Cook says.

“The bikes and vehicles seized have been responsible for nuisance driving in the community, including doing burnouts in public areas and driving dangerously.

“The community has had enough, and we hope this reassures residents that Police will continue to target dangerous and nuisance driving, and any offending will be investigated, and follow-up action taken.”

A 27-year-old man was arrested for sustained loss of traction and will appear in Manukau District Court later this month.

A 28-year-old male was also arrested for dangerous driving, possession for supply of cannabis and possession of a weapon and will appear in Manukau District Court at a later date.

One other person was also arrested for an unrelated matter and a further two people were summonsed for dangerous driving.

Inspector Cook says Police work hard to ensure our communities are kept safe and were please with what they deemed a very successful operation.

“We employ a number of strategies to target offenders and reduce victimisation, including the execution of search warrants to recover vehicles unfit for road use or to issue,” Inspector Cook says.

“We will continue to actively target those involved in anti-social and criminal activity.

“All contain unnecessary risk for the riders themselves, which they extend out to community through their driving behaviours.”

We ask anyone that observes dangerous or nuisance driving as it is occurring to contact 111. Alternatively, if you have information which may assist us contact Police via our 105 phone service, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

