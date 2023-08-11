Road Closed, Te Teko Road, Te Teko - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 11 August 2023, 7:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Te Teko Road is closed north of Te Teko, following a
crash involving two vehicles at around 6.30pm.
Initial
indications are that there have been serious
injuries.
Emergency services are in attendance.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect
delays.
